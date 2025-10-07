Rugby World in Turmoil: The R360 League Controversy

The announcement of the R360 global franchise league, spearheaded by former England rugby center Mike Tindall, has stirred controversy throughout the rugby community. Key rugby unions, including those from New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, have declared that players participating in the R360 league will be ineligible for international selection.

The unions' joint statement criticized the league's lack of clarity on player welfare, its business model, and its compatibility with existing rugby calendars. Concerns are raised over potential disruption to the financial and cultural framework that supports rugby from grassroots to elite levels, suggesting the league aims to channel profits to a select few.

The R360 league, planned to launch in 2026, aims for a new fanbase by proposing reduced player workload and global events. However, skepticism remains, as expressed by the International Rugby Players Association, which advises players to seek counsel before committing, especially with World Rugby regulatory approval pending.

