Darren Sammy's Alarm: The Cancer in West Indies Test Cricket

Darren Sammy has openly criticized the ongoing decline of West Indies Test cricket, comparing it to a 'cancer' that has developed over a prolonged period. The former T20 World Cup-winning captain shared his concerns over the limited role models in Test cricket for the upcoming generation, attributing it to a systemic issue.

Sammy, reflecting on how the West Indies have not won a Test series in India since 1983, emphasized that the current challenges are deeply rooted and not recent developments. He highlighted the lack of resources, manpower, and financial support that exacerbates the difference between the top cricket teams and the West Indies.

The candid captain acknowledged the difficulty in matching the franchise systems globally and the resulting impact on player enthusiasm for Test cricket. Despite the challenges, Sammy emphasized his hope to secure more sponsors and resources, drawing attention to the team's rich legacy and need for support to rebuild its former glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)