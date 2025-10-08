Left Menu

Darren Sammy's Alarm: The Cancer in West Indies Test Cricket

Darren Sammy compares the decline of West Indies Test cricket to a 'cancer' developing over time. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain expresses concern over the lack of financial support and resources in long-format cricket, highlighting a deep-rooted systemic problem affecting the team's performance and player motivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 14:54 IST
Darren Sammy's Alarm: The Cancer in West Indies Test Cricket
Darren Sammy
  • Country:
  • India

Darren Sammy has openly criticized the ongoing decline of West Indies Test cricket, comparing it to a 'cancer' that has developed over a prolonged period. The former T20 World Cup-winning captain shared his concerns over the limited role models in Test cricket for the upcoming generation, attributing it to a systemic issue.

Sammy, reflecting on how the West Indies have not won a Test series in India since 1983, emphasized that the current challenges are deeply rooted and not recent developments. He highlighted the lack of resources, manpower, and financial support that exacerbates the difference between the top cricket teams and the West Indies.

The candid captain acknowledged the difficulty in matching the franchise systems globally and the resulting impact on player enthusiasm for Test cricket. Despite the challenges, Sammy emphasized his hope to secure more sponsors and resources, drawing attention to the team's rich legacy and need for support to rebuild its former glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

 India
2
Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Martyrs

Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Marty...

 India
3
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
4
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025