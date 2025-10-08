India's Tricky Test Against Singapore as AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Heat Up
India's football team faces Singapore in a crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifier. With a disrupted preparation, India must perform to advance. Key player Sunil Chhetri returns, but the team has only trained briefly. Currently at the bottom of their group, any misstep could jeopardize their advancement to the 2027 tournament.
- Country:
- Singapore
India's national football team is poised to face Singapore in a pivotal AFC Asian Cup qualifying match, following a string of challenges in their preparation. Despite key player Sunil Chhetri's return, the squad has had limited time to train, posing a significant hurdle for coach Khalid Jamil.
India's position at the bottom of Group C, coupled with Singapore's leading status with four points, heightens the stakes. Any slip-up could endanger India's prospects of progressing to the main tournament in 2027. The team has garnered only one point from previous matches against Bangladesh and Hong Kong.
The team has undergone significant changes, with 10 newcomers, as they aim to tackle their remaining matches strategically. Coach Jamil stresses the need to focus on one game at a time, with the upcoming clash against Singapore being critical.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Concerns Overshadow Israel's World Cup Qualifiers
Rodri's Injury Sidelines Him from Spain's World Cup Qualifiers
Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan Lead India's Charge in Asian Cup Qualifiers
George Russell Clinches Pole at Singapore Grand Prix Amid Turbulent Qualifiers
Gattuso Unveils Italy's Revamped Squad for Crucial Qualifiers