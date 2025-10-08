Harsh Dubey: The Aspiring Spin Maestro of Indian Cricket

Harsh Dubey has become a standout figure in Indian domestic cricket, achieving notable success as the highest wicket-taker in a Ranji Trophy season. Despite his impressive feat, Dubey remains patient about wearing the national team's jersey, being steadfast in his pursuit of continuous improvement.

A dedicated fan of Ravindra Jadeja, Dubey aims to replicate his idol's achievements for the national team. Having also played for India A, he emphasizes his commitment to enhancing his skills each season, especially in red-ball cricket, which he regards as the ultimate test.

Dubey's all-round capabilities are vital to Vidarbha's recent successes, including their dominant Irani Cup victory. He credits the Vidarbha Cricket Association's developmental programs for the team's cohesion and strength, confident that the departure of key players like Karun Nair will not hinder their winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)