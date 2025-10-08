Roundglass Hockey Academy Triumphs Again: Clinch Under-16 Boys' Title

Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) clinched the SNBP All India Hockey Tournament Under-16 Boys' title for the second consecutive year with a commanding 3-1 win over Odisha Naval Tata Grassroots Academy. The finals of the ninth tournament edition took place at Balewadi Mahalunge in Pune.

Pivotal moments in the match included a brace from Prahlad Pandey and a vital goal from Arshpreet Singh, which ensured their victory as Bikash Majhi managed only a consolation goal for the Odisha side. RGHA struck first in the 14th minute, courtesy of Arshpreet Singh's successful penalty corner.

In addition, Arshdip Singh was honored as the Player of the Tournament, while Varinder Singh received the Best Forward award, reinforcing the academy's dominant performance. RGHA's journey to the finals was marked by an assertive 8-2 win over Ghumanhera Risers and a dominating 9-0 victory against JAI Hockey Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)