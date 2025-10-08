Left Menu

Roundglass Hockey Academy Triumphs Again: Clinch Under-16 Boys' Title

Roundglass Hockey Academy defended their Under-16 Boys' title at the SNBP All India Hockey Tournament with a decisive 3-1 win over Odisha Naval Tata Grassroots Academy. Key players included Prahlad Pandey, who scored twice, and Arshpreet Singh, with Arshdip Singh named Player of the Tournament.

08-10-2025
Winnes of SNBP All India Hockey Tournament Under 16 Boys (Photo: RGHA). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) clinched the SNBP All India Hockey Tournament Under-16 Boys' title for the second consecutive year with a commanding 3-1 win over Odisha Naval Tata Grassroots Academy. The finals of the ninth tournament edition took place at Balewadi Mahalunge in Pune.

Pivotal moments in the match included a brace from Prahlad Pandey and a vital goal from Arshpreet Singh, which ensured their victory as Bikash Majhi managed only a consolation goal for the Odisha side. RGHA struck first in the 14th minute, courtesy of Arshpreet Singh's successful penalty corner.

In addition, Arshdip Singh was honored as the Player of the Tournament, while Varinder Singh received the Best Forward award, reinforcing the academy's dominant performance. RGHA's journey to the finals was marked by an assertive 8-2 win over Ghumanhera Risers and a dominating 9-0 victory against JAI Hockey Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

