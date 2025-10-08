Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan's Test Journey: Amidst Pressure, Backed by Faith

Sai Sudharsan, a budding cricketer from Tamil Nadu, is under pressure to secure the No.3 Test slot amidst tough competition. Despite modest performances, India’s team management, including captain Shubman Gill, is confident in Sudharsan's potential. With Rishabh Pant's return and Dhruv Jurel vying for positions, Sudharsan remains optimistic about proving his worth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:20 IST
Sai Sudharsan's Test Journey: Amidst Pressure, Backed by Faith
Sai Sudharsan
  • Country:
  • India

Sai Sudharsan, a promising Tamil Nadu cricketer, faces pressure in securing the coveted No.3 Test batting position amidst fierce competition and his own modest performances.

Despite scoring only 147 runs in seven innings, Captain Shubman Gill and assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate firmly believe in Sudharsan's capabilities and potential.

With the anticipated return of Rishabh Pant and emerging talents like Dhruv Jurel, Sudharsan must prove himself in upcoming Tests. Ten Doeschate assures that the team management supports him amidst the competition and challenges of Test cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
2
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India
3
Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025