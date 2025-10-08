Sai Sudharsan's Test Journey: Amidst Pressure, Backed by Faith

Sai Sudharsan, a promising Tamil Nadu cricketer, faces pressure in securing the coveted No.3 Test batting position amidst fierce competition and his own modest performances.

Despite scoring only 147 runs in seven innings, Captain Shubman Gill and assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate firmly believe in Sudharsan's capabilities and potential.

With the anticipated return of Rishabh Pant and emerging talents like Dhruv Jurel, Sudharsan must prove himself in upcoming Tests. Ten Doeschate assures that the team management supports him amidst the competition and challenges of Test cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)