India Dominates in BWF World Junior Team Championships Quarterfinals Preparation

India delivered an assertive performance in preparation for the Yonex-Sunrise BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025 quarterfinals, securing a straightforward victory over the UAE. The triumph comes as India remains undefeated in Group H, previously overcoming Nepal and Sri Lanka, showcasing their dominance in the tournament so far.

In a thrilling development, Japan achieved a significant upset by defeating top seeds Thailand, thereby securing top position in Group A. Their impressive performance was complemented by the USA's remarkable win over France, securing their spot in the last eight from Group B. The competition's structure dictates that top teams from all groups advance to the quarterfinals.

The group stage of the tournament also spotlighted notable performances from other teams like China and Indonesia. Meanwhile, excitement builds as USA faces off with Japan in the quarterfinals, with India awaiting their competitor from Group G. The championships are poised to deliver thrilling matches as teams vie for the prestigious Suhandinata Cup.

