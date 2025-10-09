Left Menu

Egypt Seals World Cup Spot with Dominant Victory

Egypt secured their spot in the World Cup finals with a convincing 3-0 victory over Djibouti, becoming the third African nation to qualify. Mohamed Salah's two goals were pivotal. Cape Verde and Ghana are also close to qualification, with crucial matches looming to decide their fates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:08 IST
Egypt Seals World Cup Spot with Dominant Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt has confidently secured its place in the World Cup finals following a commanding 3-0 win against Djibouti, thus becoming the third African team to qualify. Mohamed Salah scored twice, building upon Ibrahim Adel's opening goal, helping Egypt secure top position in Group A ahead of Burkina Faso, who narrowly beat Sierra Leone 1-0.

With an unblemished campaign accumulating 23 points, Egypt joins Morocco and Tunisia in the upcoming tournament hosted by North America. Meanwhile, Cape Verde remains on the cusp of their first-ever World Cup qualification, following a nail-biting 3-3 draw against Libya in their Group D encounter.

Ghana reinforced their lead in Group I with a resounding 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic in Meknes. Their chances to secure qualification remain strong as they prepare to face Comoros. All eyes are on Cape Verde and Ghana as they approach crucial matches to confirm their spots in the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025