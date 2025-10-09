Egypt Seals World Cup Spot with Dominant Victory

Egypt has confidently secured its place in the World Cup finals following a commanding 3-0 win against Djibouti, thus becoming the third African team to qualify. Mohamed Salah scored twice, building upon Ibrahim Adel's opening goal, helping Egypt secure top position in Group A ahead of Burkina Faso, who narrowly beat Sierra Leone 1-0.

With an unblemished campaign accumulating 23 points, Egypt joins Morocco and Tunisia in the upcoming tournament hosted by North America. Meanwhile, Cape Verde remains on the cusp of their first-ever World Cup qualification, following a nail-biting 3-3 draw against Libya in their Group D encounter.

Ghana reinforced their lead in Group I with a resounding 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic in Meknes. Their chances to secure qualification remain strong as they prepare to face Comoros. All eyes are on Cape Verde and Ghana as they approach crucial matches to confirm their spots in the World Cup.

