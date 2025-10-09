Harry Kane's Ankle Injury Sidelines Him for Wales Friendly

England captain Harry Kane will not participate in the friendly against Wales at Wembley due to an ankle injury sustained during last weekend's Bundesliga encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt, according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Bayern Munich striker, who has been in scorching form, with 11 goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season, will be missed by the national team as they prepare for a crucial match against Latvia, where they could secure automatic World Cup qualification.

In Kane's absence, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, or John Stones could take on the captain's armband. Meanwhile, Wales is gearing up to challenge England's plans at Wembley, with aspirations of their own in the World Cup qualifiers.

