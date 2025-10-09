Left Menu

Harry Kane's Ankle Injury Sidelines Him for Wales Friendly

England captain Harry Kane will miss the friendly against Wales due to an ankle injury. The Bayern Munich striker, who trained separately, aims to recover for England's match against Latvia. Manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed Kane's absence but remains hopeful for future games. Wales aims to disrupt England's plans at Wembley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 01:53 IST
England captain Harry Kane will not participate in the friendly against Wales at Wembley due to an ankle injury sustained during last weekend's Bundesliga encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt, according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Bayern Munich striker, who has been in scorching form, with 11 goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season, will be missed by the national team as they prepare for a crucial match against Latvia, where they could secure automatic World Cup qualification.

In Kane's absence, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, or John Stones could take on the captain's armband. Meanwhile, Wales is gearing up to challenge England's plans at Wembley, with aspirations of their own in the World Cup qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

