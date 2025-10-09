Left Menu

Ackeem Auguste Debuts as West Indies Gear Up for Bangladesh Tour

Former West Indies U-19 captain Ackeem Auguste receives his first call-up as the West Indies prepare for a white-ball tour of Bangladesh. Led by Shai Hope, the team aims to gain crucial points and prepare for upcoming World Cup events across ODI and T20 formats.

Shai Hope. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ackeem Auguste, an emerging cricket talent and former captain of the West Indies U-19 team, has been called up for his maiden international series as the West Indies announce their squad for a white-ball tour in Bangladesh this month.

The tour will feature six matches, including a three-game ODI series that starts on October 18, followed by the T20 series from October 27. Shai Hope will lead both teams, which include prominent players like Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, and Brandon King.

This series represents crucial preparation for the West Indies as they eye the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Head coach Daren Sammy emphasized the importance of maintaining a winning mindset and cohesion to secure automatic qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

