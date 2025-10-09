Left Menu

Glenn Maxwell's Comeback Hopes Surge After Wrist Surgery

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell is aiming to recover from a wrist injury in time for the T20I series against India. After surgery, Maxwell is optimistic about playing in the latter matches, while focusing on wrist movement and preparation for the Big Bash League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:18 IST
Glenn Maxwell
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell remains optimistic about rejoining the T20 International series against India after undergoing surgery on his fractured right wrist.

The 36-year-old sustained the injury while facing a shot from teammate Mitchell Owen during a net session before the series against New Zealand. Surgery has left Maxwell hopeful of participating in the latter half of the India series scheduled in November.

While focusing on his recovery, Maxwell explained the importance of regaining strength through basic wrist exercises, following his wrist being cleared for movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

