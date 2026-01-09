Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has successfully undergone heart surgery at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Official sources confirmed his stable and recovering condition post-surgery.

The 1990-batch IAS officer felt chest discomfort late Thursday evening, necessitating swift medical intervention. The surgery, conducted on January 9, was described as uneventful.

Rastogi, who received a year-long service extension last year, was appointed chief secretary in February. He continues his recovery in the CTVS Intensive Care Unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)