Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery
Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi underwent heart surgery at a Mohali hospital and is stable. The 1990-batch IAS officer experienced chest discomfort, prompting immediate medical attention. Following the successful surgery, he is recovering in the intensive care unit. Rastogi was appointed chief secretary in February and received a service extension last year.
Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has successfully undergone heart surgery at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Official sources confirmed his stable and recovering condition post-surgery.
The 1990-batch IAS officer felt chest discomfort late Thursday evening, necessitating swift medical intervention. The surgery, conducted on January 9, was described as uneventful.
Rastogi, who received a year-long service extension last year, was appointed chief secretary in February. He continues his recovery in the CTVS Intensive Care Unit.
