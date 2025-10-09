Mandhana on Brink of Overtaking Clark's Record in Women's ODIs

As the ICC Women's World Cup progresses, Smriti Mandhana, India's dynamic opener, prepares to take the field against South Africa, needing just 12 runs to eclipse Australian cricket icon Belinda Clark's record for the most runs in a calendar year of women's ODIs.

The Indian side, having triumphed in their encounters with Sri Lanka and Pakistan, now faces a rejuvenated South African team. The latter staged a brilliant comeback with a victory over New Zealand following a crushing defeat to England, where they were bowled out for a mere 69 runs.

Throughout 16 innings, Mandhana has compiled an impressive 959 runs, featuring four centuries. With 4,919 ODI runs in total, she stands 81 runs away from joining the elite 5,000-ODI-run club, potentially becoming the second Indian woman to achieve this accomplishment, following Mithali Raj.

(With inputs from agencies.)