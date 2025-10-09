Left Menu

A-League Star Admits Role in Match-Fixing Scheme

Former A-League player Ulises Davila pleaded guilty in an Australian court for leading a match-fixing scheme. The scam involved deliberate yellow card offenses to influence betting outcomes in six games across two seasons. Davila and teammates, Lewis and Baccus, were suspended and lost their club contracts.

  Australia

Ulises Davila, a former standout in Australia's A-League, has admitted to orchestrating a high-stakes match-fixing scheme, pleading guilty in an Australian court on Thursday.

Accused as the main figure behind the operation, Davila engineered scenarios in which he and his Macarthur Bulls teammates, Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus, intentionally received yellow cards. The plan helped guarantee outcomes for bettors who staked on disciplinary actions during matches.

The charges related to six matches spread across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. While Davila agreed to charges relating to corrupt conduct on betting outcomes, eight additional charges were dropped. The former Macarthur FC captain is scheduled for sentencing on December 19, while his teammates received lighter penalties for their minor roles.

