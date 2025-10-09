Left Menu

Kwena Maphaka's Injury Alters South Africa's White-Ball Tour Plans

Teenage bowler Kwena Maphaka is out of South Africa’s Twenty20 against Namibia and the white-ball tour in Pakistan due to a hamstring strain. Ottneil Baartman and Lizaad Williams replace him for the T20 and ODI matches, respectively. Maphaka suffered the injury during a domestic four-day match.

Kwena Maphaka

Teenage left-arm fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of South Africa's one-off Twenty20 international against Namibia in Windhoek and the entire white ball tour to Pakistan due to a hamstring strain. The injury occurred during a domestic four-day fixture last week.

Ottneil Baartman and Lizaad Williams have been named as Maphaka's replacements for the upcoming matches. Baartman will join the squad for the Namibia T20 match and the Pakistan T20 series, while Williams will cover for the One Day Internationals in Pakistan.

Further medical evaluations confirmed a Grade 1-2 hamstring injury for Maphaka, requiring four weeks of rehabilitation. South Africa is set to play three T20 matches in Pakistan between October 28 and November 1, followed by three ODIs from November 4 to 8.

