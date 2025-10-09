Left Menu

Shubman Gill: The Young Skipper Shaping India's ODI Future

Newly-appointed India ODI skipper Shubman Gill envisions a team with veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2027 World Cup, valuing their experience and skills. Gill aims to replicate the camaraderie Rohit fostered. As head coach Gautam Gambhir joins, the duo focuses on player security and strategic planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:51 IST
In an announcement that signals a new chapter for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill, the freshly appointed ODI captain, has reaffirmed the importance of seasoned players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team's strategy for the 2027 World Cup. Despite their international retirements, Gill insists their expertise is invaluable.

Gill, aged 26, aspires to foster the same camaraderie and stability among teammates that his predecessor, Rohit Sharma, achieved during his leadership. As India gears up for an ODI series against Australia, Gill is focused on building strong player relationships and maintaining team morale.

With Gautam Gambhir newly appointed as head coach, both Gill and Gambhir are committed to cultivating a core squad of 15 to 18 players. Their collaborative efforts aim to refresh India's fast bowling attack and ensure player security through consistent selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

