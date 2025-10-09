Left Menu

Indian Rally Driver Dean Mascarenhas Geared for International Debut

Indian rally driver Dean Mascarenhas will debut internationally in the French Gravel Rally Championship. Driving a Peugeot 208 GT Line, he will compete with experienced Brazilian co-driver Gabriel Morales. This marks his move to European rallying, backed by TSI Racing, Sidvin Energy Engineering, and MRF Tyres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Millau | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Indian rally driver Dean Mascarenhas is ready to embark on his international debut at the French Gravel Rally Championship from October 10 to 12. Representing TSI Racing, Mascarenhas will be competing in the Rally4 class with a Peugeot 208 GT Line.

The Mangaluru-based driver gains the distinction of being the sole Indian participant, teaming up with seasoned Brazilian co-driver Gabriel Morales. The Rallye Terre des Cardabelles, which started in 1984, is a prestigious event in the championship featuring nearly 150 km of competitive gravel stages around Millau.

Mascarenhas, fresh off a win in the Coimbatore round of India's National Rally Championship, enters the European circuit through collaboration with TSI Racing, Sidvin Energy Engineering, and MRF Tyres. He will take on 125 competitors in car number 66 over two days, tackling rural and forest routes across the Aveyron region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

