Thrilling Toss: South Africa Faces India in Women's ODI World Cup

In the Women's ODI World Cup match, South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt chose to bowl against India after winning the toss. The match was delayed due to a wet outfield following rain. Notable changes included Tumi Sekhukhune replacing Masabata Klaas for South Africa and Amanjot Kaur in for Renuka Singh for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:46 IST
Thrilling Toss: South Africa Faces India in Women's ODI World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Women's ODI World Cup match between South Africa and India began with South African captain Laura Wolvaardt winning the toss and opting to bowl. The decision came after a delayed start caused by a wet outfield, a result of earlier heavy rain and persistent drizzle.

South Africa introduced Tumi Sekhukhune into their lineup, replacing Masabata Klaas. The Indian team made their own adjustment, bringing in Amanjot Kaur for Renuka Singh.

The match builds on India's prior victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, setting a competitive tone as they challenge South Africa, fielding a team led by figures like Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon alongside Wolvaardt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

