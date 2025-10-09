Thrilling Toss: South Africa Faces India in Women's ODI World Cup

The Women's ODI World Cup match between South Africa and India began with South African captain Laura Wolvaardt winning the toss and opting to bowl. The decision came after a delayed start caused by a wet outfield, a result of earlier heavy rain and persistent drizzle.

South Africa introduced Tumi Sekhukhune into their lineup, replacing Masabata Klaas. The Indian team made their own adjustment, bringing in Amanjot Kaur for Renuka Singh.

The match builds on India's prior victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, setting a competitive tone as they challenge South Africa, fielding a team led by figures like Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon alongside Wolvaardt.

