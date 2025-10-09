Left Menu

Mohammed Ben Sulayem Set for Unopposed Re-election as FIA President

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is likely to be re-elected unopposed as FIA president, with no viable challengers able to form a required team. The lack of eligible candidates, particularly from South America, suggests Ben Sulayem's continued leadership despite criticisms and previous disagreements within the organization.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem appears set to secure a second term as president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) without facing opposition. A comprehensive list of candidates for various posts shows that potential challengers are unable to form the necessary team for a campaign.

One of the critical requirements for an FIA presidential campaign is a roster that includes seven vice-presidential candidates from diverse global regions, including South America. The FIA's website lists only one eligible South American, Fabiana Ecclestone of Brazil, who is reportedly part of Ben Sulayem's team. Hence, no other potential presidential contenders can field a valid list, effectively leaving the path clear for Ben Sulayem.

Should this situation hold, Ben Sulayem will be confirmed for another four-year term during the FIA general assembly in Uzbekistan in December. He has led since 2021 and faced disputes, including high-profile disagreements with Formula 1 drivers and organizational challenges like staff departures.

