Chennai Blitz Triumph over Goa Guardians in Thrilling Volleyball Showdown
Chennai Blitz edged past Goa Guardians with a 3-2 victory in an intense Prime Volleyball League match. Jerome Vinith's performance was crucial in turning the tide despite strong opposition from Goa's Prince, Jeffrey Menzel, and Nathaniel Dickinson. Late-game errors by Goa were capitalized upon by Chennai, securing their win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:53 IST
In a thrilling Prime Volleyball League encounter, Chennai Blitz triumphed over Goa Guardians with a hard-fought 3-2 victory on Thursday.
Despite an initial strong showing from Goa, Chennai's determination, particularly from Jerome Vinith, Tarun Gowda, and Luiz Felipe Perotto, turned the match in their favor.
Crucial plays and defensive strategies, alongside critical errors by Goa, enabled Chennai to clinch the match.
