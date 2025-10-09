South Africa's De Klerk Dashes India's World Cup Hopes
Richa Ghosh's 94-run effort fell short against South Africa's power-packed chase led by Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 84, securing a three-wicket victory in the Women's World Cup. India, recovering from an early collapse, scored 251, but South Africa overhauled the target in 48.5 overs for a memorable win.
In a thrilling Women's World Cup clash, South Africa edged past India by three wickets, thanks to Nadine de Klerk's sterling 84 not out. Her powerful performance overshadowed Richa Ghosh's valiant 94-run knock for India.
India struggled initially after starting strong, collapsing from 55 without loss to 102 for six. Ghosh revitalized their innings, smashing 11 fours and four sixes, helping reach 251 all out.
South Africa's pursuit was bolstered by captain Laura Wolvaardt's 70 and Chloe Tryon's 49 before de Klerk's decisive contribution, ensuring victory with five sixes and eight fours in just 54 deliveries.
