Left Menu

Farewell to a Legend: Honoring Miguel Angel Russo at La Bombonera

Boca Juniors honored their former coach Miguel Angel Russo at La Bombonera after his passing due to cancer. Fans, players, and officials gathered to pay tribute, highlighting Russo's impact on football and his resilient spirit. His legacy is remembered by both Boca supporters and rivals alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:48 IST
Farewell to a Legend: Honoring Miguel Angel Russo at La Bombonera

At Buenos Aires' iconic La Bombonera stadium, an emotional tribute was held for former Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo, who passed away after battling cancer. The mournful gathering saw players, including club captain Edinson Cavani, and officials alongside thousands of fans unite to remember his illustrious career.

During the ceremony, the Boca faithful and rivals alike celebrated Russo's contributions to Argentine football, donning black armbands to honor his memory. The late coach's legacy was marked not only by domestic triumphs but by securing the 2007 Copa Libertadores title, a highlight of his managerial path.

Russo's lifelong dedication to football, from his playing days at Estudiantes to his managerial success, was celebrated by fans such as Roberto Aufiero. FIFA President Gianni Infantino also paid homage, recognizing Russo's passion and influence in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
2
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global
3
Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

 Global
4
Israel's Cabinet Approves Hostage Release Deal

Israel's Cabinet Approves Hostage Release Deal

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025