Farewell to a Legend: Honoring Miguel Angel Russo at La Bombonera

At Buenos Aires' iconic La Bombonera stadium, an emotional tribute was held for former Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo, who passed away after battling cancer. The mournful gathering saw players, including club captain Edinson Cavani, and officials alongside thousands of fans unite to remember his illustrious career.

During the ceremony, the Boca faithful and rivals alike celebrated Russo's contributions to Argentine football, donning black armbands to honor his memory. The late coach's legacy was marked not only by domestic triumphs but by securing the 2007 Copa Libertadores title, a highlight of his managerial path.

Russo's lifelong dedication to football, from his playing days at Estudiantes to his managerial success, was celebrated by fans such as Roberto Aufiero. FIFA President Gianni Infantino also paid homage, recognizing Russo's passion and influence in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)