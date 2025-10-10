Netherlands Triumph: Gakpo's Brilliance Steers World Cup Qualifying Success

The Netherlands solidified their lead in World Cup qualifying Group G with a commanding 4-0 victory over Malta, led by forward Cody Gakpo, who successfully converted two penalties.

Gakpo's performance was instrumental in securing the team's triumph, as he also assisted Tijjani Reijnders for the third goal in the 57th minute. Memphis Depay rounded off the scoring with a header in stoppage time.

Now sitting at the top of their group with 13 points, the Dutch have a crucial home match against Finland in Amsterdam on Sunday, providing an opportunity to further cement their position in the race for qualification.

