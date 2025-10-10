Denmark Dominates Belarus in World Cup Qualifier with Six-Goal Blitz

Denmark showcased their football prowess in a World Cup qualifying match, achieving a remarkable 6-0 victory over Belarus. Rasmus Hojlund and Anders Dreyer were instrumental, each netting twice to propel their team to the top of Group C.

Playing behind closed doors in Hungary, stranded from their home field due to the geopolitical repercussions of aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Belarus struggled to gain any foothold. Denmark opened the scoreboard in the 14th minute, and Hojlund's quick reactions soon doubled their lead.

Dreyer ensured the second half remained just as one-sided, adding two more goals that underscored Belarus's futile efforts. Denmark's triumph leaves them leading Group C by goal difference, with their next challengers, Scotland, following closely after a 3-1 win against Greece.

(With inputs from agencies.)