Japanese Fans' Heartfelt Farewell at the U-20 World Cup
Japanese fans left a lasting impression at the Men's Under-20 World Cup in Chile with their vibrant support, even as their team exited in the round of 16 after a loss to France. Fans, like Toshi Yoshizawa, made personal journeys to cheer their team, forging bonds and embracing cultural traditions.
- Country:
- Chile
Japanese fans stole the spotlight at the Men's Under-20 World Cup in Chile with their vibrant presence, marked by drums, banners, and unwavering support until their team was eliminated by France in a 1-0 loss.
Among the spirited supporters was Toshi Yoshizawa, who recently moved to Mexico to open a ramen restaurant and crossed the ocean for this tournament. Gathered at Santiago's National Stadium, the fans energized the players and connected with local supporters, creating a memorable atmosphere.
A display of Japanese culture followed the match, as fans stayed behind to ensure the stadium was left cleaner than they found it, a tradition that resonated well with their hosts.
(With inputs from agencies.)