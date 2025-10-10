Japanese Fans' Heartfelt Farewell at the U-20 World Cup

Japanese fans stole the spotlight at the Men's Under-20 World Cup in Chile with their vibrant presence, marked by drums, banners, and unwavering support until their team was eliminated by France in a 1-0 loss.

Among the spirited supporters was Toshi Yoshizawa, who recently moved to Mexico to open a ramen restaurant and crossed the ocean for this tournament. Gathered at Santiago's National Stadium, the fans energized the players and connected with local supporters, creating a memorable atmosphere.

A display of Japanese culture followed the match, as fans stayed behind to ensure the stadium was left cleaner than they found it, a tradition that resonated well with their hosts.

