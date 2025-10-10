Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return Ignites Australia's Soccer Aspirations

Sam Kerr, renowned Australian soccer star, is set to return to the national squad for upcoming matches against England and Wales. This marks her first appearance since 2023.

After an ACL injury incurred in January 2024, Kerr made her comeback at Chelsea, scoring her 100th goal. Her presence is expected to boost Australia's performance as the Matildas focus on the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026.

Coach Joe Montemurro lauded Kerr's leadership qualities, underscoring her return's significance. The matches against Wales and England are poised to be pivotal tests for the team, evaluating their strategy and synergy on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)