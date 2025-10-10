Delhi's Bold Squad: Ayush Badoni to Lead in Ranji Trophy Opener

In a strategic move, a 24-member squad has been unveiled for Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy opener against Hyderabad, scheduled to kick off on October 15. Ayush Badoni will take the helm, while Yash Dhull steps into the role of vice-captain.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association's selection committee, after meeting on Thursday, brought back seasoned batsman Nitish Rana, integrating him directly into the red-ball team following his temporary switch to Uttar Pradesh.

DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma explained the preference for a larger squad is to maintain a versatile selection pool. Senior team officials anticipate reducing the team to 15 for home matches. Noteworthy participants in the selection process included selectors Yashpal Singh, K Bhaskar Pillai, and chief coach Sarandeep Singh.

