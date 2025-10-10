Left Menu

Countdown to Cummins: Will He Be Fit for the Ashes?

Australia's cricket team faces uncertainty as captain Pat Cummins battles a back stress injury ahead of the first Ashes test. Coach Andrew McDonald remains hopeful but acknowledges time is tight. Cummins must resume bowling soon to avoid missing the Perth test, critical for maintaining Australia's hold on the Ashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:00 IST
Countdown to Cummins: Will He Be Fit for the Ashes?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's cricket team faces uncertainty as captain Pat Cummins struggles to overcome a back stress injury, casting doubt on his participation in the upcoming Ashes series. Coach Andrew McDonald expressed concerns on Friday that time is running out for the paceman with only weeks to go before the series begins in Perth on November 21.

Despite the looming deadline, McDonald remains hopeful, noting that Cummins has shown positive signs of recovery this week. However, he admits that clarity regarding Cummins' fitness is expected by next week. The coach emphasized the importance of Cummins resuming bowling at least four weeks prior to the Perth test to minimize injury risks and ensure match readiness.

Should Cummins fail to recover in time, former captain Steve Smith is poised to lead the team, with Scott Boland likely stepping into the pace attack. The Ashes series will continue with tests in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne, culminating in Sydney early January, highlighting the critical need for Cummins' leadership in Australia's efforts to retain the urn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

 Global
2
YouTube Expands Shopping Affiliate Program with AI Innovation

YouTube Expands Shopping Affiliate Program with AI Innovation

 India
3
Ceasefire Brings Hope: Israeli Troops Withdraw

Ceasefire Brings Hope: Israeli Troops Withdraw

 Global
4
NATO's Steadfast Noon: Defining Defense with Nuclear Deterrence Drill

NATO's Steadfast Noon: Defining Defense with Nuclear Deterrence Drill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025