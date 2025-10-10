Countdown to Cummins: Will He Be Fit for the Ashes?

Australia's cricket team faces uncertainty as captain Pat Cummins struggles to overcome a back stress injury, casting doubt on his participation in the upcoming Ashes series. Coach Andrew McDonald expressed concerns on Friday that time is running out for the paceman with only weeks to go before the series begins in Perth on November 21.

Despite the looming deadline, McDonald remains hopeful, noting that Cummins has shown positive signs of recovery this week. However, he admits that clarity regarding Cummins' fitness is expected by next week. The coach emphasized the importance of Cummins resuming bowling at least four weeks prior to the Perth test to minimize injury risks and ensure match readiness.

Should Cummins fail to recover in time, former captain Steve Smith is poised to lead the team, with Scott Boland likely stepping into the pace attack. The Ashes series will continue with tests in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne, culminating in Sydney early January, highlighting the critical need for Cummins' leadership in Australia's efforts to retain the urn.

(With inputs from agencies.)