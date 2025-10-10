Left Menu

Indian Colts Gear Up for Sultan of Johor Cup Glory

The Indian hockey team, coached by P R Sreejesh, is set to compete in the Sultan of Johor Cup. This serves as a key preparation for the Junior World Cup. The team aims to improve its performance with a focus on creativity, discipline, and aggression in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johorbahru | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:21 IST
With the Junior World Cup on the horizon, the Indian hockey team, guided by coach P R Sreejesh, is poised to take on the Sultan of Johor Cup starting with a match against England.

Coach Sreejesh emphasized that the tournament offers an ideal setting for the young players to gauge their abilities against global competitors ahead of a major event in Chennai and Madurai featuring 24 nations starting November 28.

As the second-most successful team in the tournament's history, India is prepared to uphold its legacy. Defender Rohit is taking charge, with former drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh recently enhancing the team's skills in Bengaluru.

