Indian Colts Gear Up for Sultan of Johor Cup Glory
The Indian hockey team, coached by P R Sreejesh, is set to compete in the Sultan of Johor Cup. This serves as a key preparation for the Junior World Cup. The team aims to improve its performance with a focus on creativity, discipline, and aggression in upcoming matches.
With the Junior World Cup on the horizon, the Indian hockey team, guided by coach P R Sreejesh, is poised to take on the Sultan of Johor Cup starting with a match against England.
Coach Sreejesh emphasized that the tournament offers an ideal setting for the young players to gauge their abilities against global competitors ahead of a major event in Chennai and Madurai featuring 24 nations starting November 28.
As the second-most successful team in the tournament's history, India is prepared to uphold its legacy. Defender Rohit is taking charge, with former drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh recently enhancing the team's skills in Bengaluru.
