Cooper Connolly: The Rising Aussie Star Ready to Shine Against India

Australian cricketer Cooper Connolly is eager to face India's iconic players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI series. The excitement builds as Connolly anticipates playing high-quality cricket against India's strong contingent. Connolly, inspired by these cricket legends, sees this as a significant career moment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:33 IST
Australia's promising all-rounder, Cooper Connolly, is eagerly anticipating the challenge of facing India's cricket giants, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in the upcoming One Day Internationals on home turf.

The series, slated to begin next Sunday in Perth, includes three ODIs and five T20Is. Kohli and Sharma, who have retired from the longest and T20 formats respectively, are expected to make a significant impact in the ODIs.

Connolly expressed excitement in an interview with 'The West Australia', saying, "They own this game pretty much. It's exciting, there will be a lot of fans here to watch those two and we're excited to play some good cricket. Their presence adds a distinct aura on the field." Connolly, included in Australia's 50-over squad, recently played in India with Australia A.

