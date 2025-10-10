Left Menu

Jaiswal's Century Dominates Day One: India vs West Indies Test Thriller

Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 111 set the stage for India's strong first innings against West Indies in the second test at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Supported by B Sai Sudharsan, India's total reached 220 for one. West Indies struggled despite strategic bowling changes and missed catching opportunities.

Updated: 10-10-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:36 IST
India dominated the first day of the second and final test against West Indies, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's commanding unbeaten 111. The hosts, led by newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill, opted to bat first, targeting a 2-0 series victory following their toss win.

Despite early efforts from the West Indies bowlers, the Indian openers remained unfazed, even as Khary Pierre and Jomel Warrican rotated the spin attack. However, Warrican managed a breakthrough by stumping KL Rahul for 38, yet Jaiswal continued to impress with an array of boundary shots.

Jaiswal, supported by B Sai Sudharsan, who was not out on 71, seized control, leading India to a strong 220 for one at day's end. West Indies missed critical opportunities in the field, further lightening India's path to a substantial total.

