NBA's Game-Changing Return: A Peek Into China's Sporting Comeback

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is staging a significant return to China with pre-season games in Macau, after a six-year absence marked by political controversy. The matches, held at the Venetian arena, pit the Brooklyn Nets against the Phoenix Suns and aim to rekindle the league's relationship with Chinese fans.

These games come as U.S.-China tensions persist, and mark the NBA's cautious strategy to reconnect, following past disputes over comments supportive of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests. In 2019, such comments led to a halt in NBA broadcasts and withdrawals by sponsors, negatively impacting the league financially.

The multi-year agreement also includes collaborations to support Chinese basketball teams, signaling the NBA's commitment to nurturing basketball in China, a nation with hundreds of millions of players. Notably, Las Vegas Sands, controlled by the Adelson family, is instrumental in hosting these NBA games to diversify Macau's attractions beyond gambling.

