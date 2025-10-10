Left Menu

NBA's Game-Changing Return: A Peek Into China's Sporting Comeback

The NBA is hosting pre-season games in Macau after a six-year hiatus from China, marking an attempt to re-establish ties amid political tensions and past controversies related to Hong Kong. The games are part of a strategic move to rebuild the NBA's Chinese fan base and diversify Macau's offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:43 IST
NBA's Game-Changing Return: A Peek Into China's Sporting Comeback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is staging a significant return to China with pre-season games in Macau, after a six-year absence marked by political controversy. The matches, held at the Venetian arena, pit the Brooklyn Nets against the Phoenix Suns and aim to rekindle the league's relationship with Chinese fans.

These games come as U.S.-China tensions persist, and mark the NBA's cautious strategy to reconnect, following past disputes over comments supportive of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests. In 2019, such comments led to a halt in NBA broadcasts and withdrawals by sponsors, negatively impacting the league financially.

The multi-year agreement also includes collaborations to support Chinese basketball teams, signaling the NBA's commitment to nurturing basketball in China, a nation with hundreds of millions of players. Notably, Las Vegas Sands, controlled by the Adelson family, is instrumental in hosting these NBA games to diversify Macau's attractions beyond gambling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LDF Slams UDF for Assembly Chaos Over Sabarimala Issue

LDF Slams UDF for Assembly Chaos Over Sabarimala Issue

 India
2
Homes for Hope: Transforming Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Homes for Hope: Transforming Lives in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Massive Drug Bust: MCOCA Used Against 17 in Thane

Massive Drug Bust: MCOCA Used Against 17 in Thane

 India
4
Israeli military says its forces have withdrawn to agreed deployment lines for first stage of Gaza ceasefire, reports AP.

Israeli military says its forces have withdrawn to agreed deployment lines f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025