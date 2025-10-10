Sanju Samson Returns to Kerala's Ranji Squad with New Leadership

Sanju Samson, India's accomplished wicketkeeper batter, will take the field for Kerala in their inaugural Ranji Trophy encounter of the 2025-26 campaign against Maharashtra. The match is set to commence in Thiruvananthapuram on October 15.

This marks Samson's first foray into red-ball cricket this season, as he missed out on the Duleep Trophy and the Irani Cup. His last appearance in first-class cricket was in October of last year against Karnataka. Meanwhile, Kerala introduces a new captain, Mohammed Azharuddeen, who stepped in for Sachin Baby after guiding South Zone in the recent Duleep Trophy.

Azharuddeen's appointment aligns with Kerala's strategy for leadership consistency while Samson prepares to travel to Australia for T20 Internationals. Kerala's Elite Group B placement sees them alongside notable teams such as Karnataka, Punjab, and Saurashtra. The squad comprises key players like Baba Aparajith as vice-captain, alongside seasoned and emerging talents ready for the season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)