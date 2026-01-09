Supreme Court Steps into JKCA Election Controversy

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step in addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) election dispute by announcing its decision to review a plea concerning the electoral process.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has instructed that election outcomes not be disclosed while considering a petition urging the court to appoint an independent official to oversee the elections according to JKCA's constitutional guidelines.

The petition, backed by various cricket clubs, calls for the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge to administer the JKCA, addressing claims of constitutional violations and the exclusion of certain clubs from the election proceedings.

