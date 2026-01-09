Supreme Court Steps into JKCA Election Controversy
The Supreme Court has intervened in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) elections. It has ordered that election results not be declared pending a hearing. The plea argues for an independent electoral officer and possibly a retired judge to manage JKCA operations, citing constitutional breaches and exclusions.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a significant step in addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) election dispute by announcing its decision to review a plea concerning the electoral process.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has instructed that election outcomes not be disclosed while considering a petition urging the court to appoint an independent official to oversee the elections according to JKCA's constitutional guidelines.
The petition, backed by various cricket clubs, calls for the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge to administer the JKCA, addressing claims of constitutional violations and the exclusion of certain clubs from the election proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Will Young Defends ODI Cricket's Legacy Amid Rising T20 Prominence
BCB Director's Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage in Bangladesh Cricket
Cricketing Star Teams Up with AI Skincare Innovators
Cricket Storm in Bangladesh: Controversy Over 'Indian Agent' Remark
China's Crackdown on Food Delivery Giants: Balancing Competition & Economy