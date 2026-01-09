Left Menu

Supreme Court Steps into JKCA Election Controversy

The Supreme Court has intervened in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) elections. It has ordered that election results not be declared pending a hearing. The plea argues for an independent electoral officer and possibly a retired judge to manage JKCA operations, citing constitutional breaches and exclusions.

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step in addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) election dispute by announcing its decision to review a plea concerning the electoral process.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has instructed that election outcomes not be disclosed while considering a petition urging the court to appoint an independent official to oversee the elections according to JKCA's constitutional guidelines.

The petition, backed by various cricket clubs, calls for the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge to administer the JKCA, addressing claims of constitutional violations and the exclusion of certain clubs from the election proceedings.

