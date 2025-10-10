Left Menu

Jaiswal Shines with 173* to Lead India in Dominating Opener

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 173 against West Indies, highlighting his skill as a top batsman. Supported by Shubman Gill's decision to bat first, India reached 318-2. B Sai Sudharsan contributed a significant 87, but missed his century. India's batting prowess was on full display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:47 IST
Jaiswal Shines with 173* to Lead India in Dominating Opener
Jaiswal

In a dazzling showcase of batting prowess, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal notched an unbeaten 173 on the opening day against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The second and final test match saw Jaiswal dominate the modest West Indies attack, pushing India to an impressive 318-2.

Captain Shubman Gill's decision to bat first was vindicated as Jaiswal and his teammates took control. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak commended Jaiswal's aggressive yet composed approach, illustrating his potential as one of the world's finest batsmen.

B Sai Sudharsan added momentum with a fluent 87 before falling lbw, while KL Rahul contributed with a solid opening partnership. Jaiswal's elegant strokes propelled him towards a potential third test double century, reaffirming his status as a cricketing star.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

 India
2
Arrest in Delhi: Salman Nabbed for Child Abuse Material on Telegram

Arrest in Delhi: Salman Nabbed for Child Abuse Material on Telegram

 India
3
Twin Quakes in the Philippines: Lives Lost and Landscapes Shaken

Twin Quakes in the Philippines: Lives Lost and Landscapes Shaken

 Philippines
4
Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi Claims a Life

Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi Claims a Life

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025