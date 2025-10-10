Jaiswal Shines with 173* to Lead India in Dominating Opener

In a dazzling showcase of batting prowess, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal notched an unbeaten 173 on the opening day against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The second and final test match saw Jaiswal dominate the modest West Indies attack, pushing India to an impressive 318-2.

Captain Shubman Gill's decision to bat first was vindicated as Jaiswal and his teammates took control. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak commended Jaiswal's aggressive yet composed approach, illustrating his potential as one of the world's finest batsmen.

B Sai Sudharsan added momentum with a fluent 87 before falling lbw, while KL Rahul contributed with a solid opening partnership. Jaiswal's elegant strokes propelled him towards a potential third test double century, reaffirming his status as a cricketing star.

