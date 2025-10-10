Left Menu

Odisha Hosts Historic 28th Asian Table Tennis Team Championships

Updated: 10-10-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 28th IITF–ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships will commence at the Kalinga Stadium's Athletics Centre in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from October 11 to 15.

The prestigious event, co-organized by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU), Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Odisha Table Tennis Association, and Odisha's sports department, marks its first-ever hosting in Odisha and its return to India after a 16-year hiatus.

Featuring nearly 500 participants from 22 countries, including China, Japan, and India, the championship brings together men and women teams vying for top positions to qualify for the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships 2026 in London. The event also showcases premier talents such as India's Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

