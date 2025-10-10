Left Menu

Manan Hingrajia to Lead Gujarat in Ranji Trophy Clash Against Assam

Gujarat has appointed Manan Hingrajia as captain for their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season opener against Assam. The match, part of the Elite Group C, will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium's Ground-A from October 15-18. Gujarat aims to surpass last season's semifinal finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat announced Manan Hingrajia as the captain for their upcoming Ranji Trophy season opener against Assam, scheduled from October 15 to 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With memories of last season's narrow semifinal defeat to Kerala fresh in their minds, Gujarat is preparing for a competitive start in the Elite Group C.

The team features players like Arya Desai and Ravi Bishnoi, with Hingrajia leading a squad ready to make its mark in the 2025-26 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

