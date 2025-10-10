Manan Hingrajia to Lead Gujarat in Ranji Trophy Clash Against Assam

Gujarat announced Manan Hingrajia as the captain for their upcoming Ranji Trophy season opener against Assam, scheduled from October 15 to 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With memories of last season's narrow semifinal defeat to Kerala fresh in their minds, Gujarat is preparing for a competitive start in the Elite Group C.

The team features players like Arya Desai and Ravi Bishnoi, with Hingrajia leading a squad ready to make its mark in the 2025-26 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)