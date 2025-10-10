Left Menu

India U17 Triumphs in China: The Road to AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The India U17 men's football team secured a 1-0 win against China in their exposure tour, rebounding after a previous 4-0 loss. Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba scored the winning goal. These matches are part of their preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:23 IST
The India U17 men's football team wrapped up their exposure tour in China by edging out China U17 with a 1-0 victory in the final match held in Xianghe.

The narrow win came as a strong response to their earlier 0-4 defeat. Both matches took place at the prestigious National Football Training Centre.

Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba's crucial goal in the 75th minute demonstrated the team's capacity for disciplined play under Bibiano Fernandes. These fixtures provided essential groundwork for the upcoming AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers set for November in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

