U Mumba's Commanding Victory Stuns Bengal Warriorz in PKL Clash

In a riveting Pro Kabaddi League encounter, U Mumba secured an overwhelming 48-29 victory against Bengal Warriorz at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, thanks to standout performances from Ajit Chouhan, Sandeep, and Sunil Kumar. The match was also notable for Devank Dalal, who became the fastest player in PKL history to reach 500 raid points, despite lacking adequate team backup.

Taking control early, U Mumba's raiders Ajit and Sandeep set the tone, weaving through the Warriorz's defenses and establishing an advantageous lead. U Mumba's defense, led by Sunil Kumar and Zafardanesh, complemented the raiding assault, applying pressure on Warriorz's offensive line and seizing opportunities. Devank Dalal's milestone was a key highlight, however, his exceptional individual performance was insufficient as the Warriorz could not find their rhythm against U Mumba's cohesive side.

The momentum remained with U Mumba in the second half as they intensified their hold. Sunil Kumar's expertly timed tackle on Vishwas S was instrumental in extending their lead further. Although Devank and Himanshu Narwal sparked moments of resistance, the Warriorz's defensive cohesion faltered, allowing U Mumba to dictate play. Despite fleeting moments from Manjeet, U Mumba's all-encompassing dominance sealed their emphatic victory.

