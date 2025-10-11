Kimmich's Double Secures Germany's Triumph Over Luxembourg

In a commanding performance, Germany's Joshua Kimmich netted twice to lead his team to a convincing 4-0 victory over Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier. The home win sees Germany leap to the top of the standings in Group A, as the Luxembourgians were reduced to ten players early in the match due to a red card.

Following a 2-0 loss in Slovakia, Germany bounced back earlier with a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland, continuing their resurgence against Luxembourg. The triumph, coupled with Slovakia's defeat, positions Germany atop the group, tied on points but ahead on goal difference.

David Raum kicked off the scoring with a stellar free kick in the 12th minute, while Kimmich's subsequent penalty further widened the margin. Despite their reduced squad, Luxembourg withstood Germany's relentless pressure, preventing a repeat of the 7-0 defeat suffered in 2006. Germany is now set to face the Irish next.

