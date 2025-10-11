Left Menu

Kimmich's Double Secures Germany's Triumph Over Luxembourg

Joshua Kimmich secured Germany's 4-0 victory over Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier, boosting their standings in Group A. With two goals from Kimmich, Germany capitalized on a red card advantage after Luxembourg's Dirk Carlson was sent off. The win places Germany atop the group on goal difference.

In a commanding performance, Germany's Joshua Kimmich netted twice to lead his team to a convincing 4-0 victory over Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier. The home win sees Germany leap to the top of the standings in Group A, as the Luxembourgians were reduced to ten players early in the match due to a red card.

Following a 2-0 loss in Slovakia, Germany bounced back earlier with a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland, continuing their resurgence against Luxembourg. The triumph, coupled with Slovakia's defeat, positions Germany atop the group, tied on points but ahead on goal difference.

David Raum kicked off the scoring with a stellar free kick in the 12th minute, while Kimmich's subsequent penalty further widened the margin. Despite their reduced squad, Luxembourg withstood Germany's relentless pressure, preventing a repeat of the 7-0 defeat suffered in 2006. Germany is now set to face the Irish next.

