Brittany Brown Shines at Athlos Meet with Sprint Double Victory

American Brittany Brown exceeded expectations at New York's Athlos meet by securing the sprint double victory. Brown clocked 10.99 seconds in the 100m, edging out Jacious Sears, and returned to dominate the 200m with a personal best of 21.89.

Briton Keely Hodgkinson ended her injury-marred season positively with a strong performance in the 800m, finishing in 1:56.53. The event, held at Icahn Stadium, featured a party-like atmosphere, complete with live music and Tiffany & Co. crowns as prizes.

The prestigious meet also featured notable performances, including Faith Kipyegon winning the mile in 4:17.78, Masai Russell securing the 100m hurdles in 12.52, and Marileidy Paulino dominating the 400m final. Olympic and world champion Tara Davis-Woodhall emerged victorious in the long jump.

