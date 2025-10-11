Ivory Coast and Senegal Edging Closer to World Cup Qualification
Ivory Coast and Senegal have inched closer to qualifying for the World Cup with recent victories in the African qualifiers. Ivory Coast thrashed Seychelles, and Senegal easily overcame South Sudan. Meanwhile, Group C remains fiercely contested with Benin, South Africa, and Nigeria all in contention.
Ivory Coast and Senegal have taken significant strides towards securing spots in next year's World Cup after impressive victories in the African qualifiers. Ivory Coast defeated Seychelles with a commanding 7-0, keeping them ahead of Gabon in Group F.
Gabon managed a narrow 4-3 win against Gambia, powered by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's four goals, despite his late dismissal. With just one round left, Ivory Coast remains one point ahead and needs a win over Kenya to cement their qualification.
Senegal also maintained its lead, triumphing 5-0 over South Sudan. Congolese hopes hinge on beating Sudan and a Senegal loss to Mauritania. In Group C, Benin leads after beating Rwanda 1-0, but South Africa and Nigeria are hot on their heels, each eyeing a chance to qualify.
