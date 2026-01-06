Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

Egypt's national football team showcased resilience and skill in a gripping 3-1 extra-time victory over Benin during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16. The match, held on Monday, epitomized the drama of knockout football.

Marwan Attia opened the scoring with a stunning 30-yard strike, but Benin's Jodel Dossou equalized late, forcing the game into extra time. It was Yasser Ibrahim's superb header that restored Egypt's lead, followed by Mohamed Salah's decisive breakaway goal securing their win.

Despite Benin's sterling effort and the threat of an upset, Egypt demonstrated their championship pedigree. Enthusiasts eagerly await their quarter-final clash in Agadir against either Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso, heightening the stakes in their chase for an eighth title.

