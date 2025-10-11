Left Menu

FIFA Disciplinary Case Unfolds: Equatorial Guinea's Qualifying Chaos

FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against Equatorial Guinea for failing to attend a World Cup qualifier in Malawi. The team previously forfeited two games due to player ineligibility. Complications arose after players refused to travel, citing health risks, leading to coach suspension and potential penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 11-10-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 09:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

FIFA has initiated a disciplinary case against Equatorial Guinea after the national team failed to appear for a World Cup qualifying match in Malawi, marking the latest turmoil in their campaign.

The disciplinary committee is probing the absence, as both Equatorial Guinea and Malawi were in contention for a playoff spot, trailing group leader Tunisia. Earlier, Equatorial Guinea forfeited two games due to captain Emilio Nsue's ineligibility, costing them victories.

Team players refused to travel, citing health risks from an overnight flight. This decision, supported by the official Instagram account, resulted in the suspension of coach Juan Michá and criticism from the national federation. Malawi, meanwhile, stated the game was canceled due to unforeseen travel issues, while FIFA considers defaulting the team's standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

