Mbappe Pulls Out of World Cup Qualifier Due to Ankle Injury

France's football captain Kylian Mbappe will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Iceland due to a right ankle injury. The injury occurred during France's match against Azerbaijan, in which they secured a 3-0 victory.

The injury happened in the 83rd minute after Mbappe added a goal and an assist to his impressive season tally with Real Madrid. His condition has prompted confirmation from national coach Didier Deschamps, who declared Mbappe unavailable for the match.

Despite this setback, France, holding the lead in Group D with nine points from three matches, will proceed to face Iceland in Reykjavik without replacing Mbappe.

