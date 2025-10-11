India's Dominance: Gill Shines, Jadeja Dismantles West Indies

In a riveting display of cricket, India took control of the second test against the West Indies with a blend of batting prowess and strategic bowling. Shubman Gill led the innings with an unbeaten 129, propelling India to 518-5 before declaring.

Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional bowling then rattled the West Indies' top order, leaving them at 140-4. Jadeja's performance, alongside a solid team effort, set India up for a potential series sweep. Despite setbacks, including Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out, India maintained its dominant stance.

Fans in Delhi witnessed thrilling moments as Nitish Kumar Reddy and others added crucial runs. Jadeja's spin mastery, coupled with agile fielding, underscored India's comprehensive approach, showcasing their determination to wrap up the series with a decisive victory.

