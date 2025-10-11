Left Menu

India's Dominance: Gill Shines, Jadeja Dismantles West Indies

India secures a commanding position in the second test against West Indies, thanks to Shubman Gill's unbeaten ton and Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable bowling. Despite Jaiswal's early run-out, India's batting lineup posted a massive score. Jadeja's spin then crippled the West Indies top order, keeping India's hopes for a 2-0 series sweep alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:34 IST
Shubman Gill

In a riveting display of cricket, India took control of the second test against the West Indies with a blend of batting prowess and strategic bowling. Shubman Gill led the innings with an unbeaten 129, propelling India to 518-5 before declaring.

Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional bowling then rattled the West Indies' top order, leaving them at 140-4. Jadeja's performance, alongside a solid team effort, set India up for a potential series sweep. Despite setbacks, including Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out, India maintained its dominant stance.

Fans in Delhi witnessed thrilling moments as Nitish Kumar Reddy and others added crucial runs. Jadeja's spin mastery, coupled with agile fielding, underscored India's comprehensive approach, showcasing their determination to wrap up the series with a decisive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

