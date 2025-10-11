Left Menu

Swetaparna Panda Receives Prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar 2025

Badminton player Swetaparna Panda is set to receive the Ekalabya Puraskar 2025, a top honor for sportspersons in Odisha. She will be awarded Rs 7 lakh. Weightlifter Pritismita Bhoi and tennis player Aahaan will also be recognized with citations. The award has celebrated young talent since 1993.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Badminton star Swetaparna Panda has been chosen to receive the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for 2025, Odisha's foremost recognition for outstanding sportspersons. Panda will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh and a trophy during the upcoming award ceremony.

Accompanying her achievements, weightlifter Pritismita Bhoi and tennis player Aahaan will also be honored for their exceptional performances with citations. Each citation includes a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The Ekalabya Puraskar, instituted in 1993 by the IMPaCT and managed by IMFA, stands as a highly esteemed accolade within the sports community of Odisha. Chairperson Baijayant Panda emphasized its role in fostering young talent to excel on national and international platforms.

