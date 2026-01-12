Left Menu

Empowering Women and Communities: The Impact of the Powai Run

The Powai Run, hosted by Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers, attracted over 11,000 participants. The event featured 20 pink auto-rickshaws empowering women through driving training, with proceeds supporting various charitable causes. Brookfield Properties emphasized community engagement and inclusivity alongside continued efforts in urban development.

Updated: 12-01-2026 17:24 IST
Empowering Women and Communities: The Impact of the Powai Run
Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers successfully hosted their iconic Powai Run on January 11, 2026, welcoming over 11,000 participants. The event focused on female empowerment, featuring 20 pink auto-rickshaws providing skill-based driving training for women. The initiative supports financial independence and enhances safety for women passengers.

This was the 14th edition of the Powai Run, marking five years of partnership with Brookfield Properties. The funds collected from this event are allocated to critical causes such as heart and cancer care, girl child education, and community wellness programs. Highlights included the participation of inspiring figures like Geeta Chauhan and Amarjeet Singh Chawla.

The Powai Run continues to strengthen community bonds and fosters inclusive developments, as highlighted by key leaders from Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club. The event exemplifies a commitment to social impact and community progress, setting a benchmark for engagement beyond just real estate development.

