Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

Coco Gauff has managed to secure her place in the Wuhan Open final despite wrestling with seven double faults. Gauff's victory over Jasmine Paolini sets the stage for an all-American final against compatriot Jessica Pegula. The third-ranked player emerged victorious after a 6-4, 6-3 match on Saturday, overcoming a challenging second set.

Gauff's journey to the final was not without hiccups, as she battled through three breaks and a series of five consecutive double faults that could have derailed her performance. However, she rallied to win the last four games, demonstrating resilience and grit. "I did what I needed to do to get through," Gauff commented on her hard-fought triumph.

Meanwhile, Pegula pulled off a stunning comeback against top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, ending her 20-match winning streak at Wuhan. Despite trailing 2-5 in the final set, Pegula surged back to claim a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) victory. The upcoming final will be an exciting clash as Pegula holds a 4-2 lead in their head-to-head encounters.

