Kenyan Runners Matata and Rengeruk Triumph at Delhi Half Marathon
Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk claimed victory in the men's and women's elite races at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Matata won in 59.50 seconds, and Rengeruk clocked 1:07.20 seconds. Abhishek Pal and Seema were the fastest Indians. The race offers a prize of USD 260,000.
Kenyan long-distance runners Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk emerged victorious in the illustrious Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, clinching the top spots in the men's and women's elite events, respectively.
Matata showcased a strategic approach in his race, completing the course in 59.50 seconds to secure his win over competitors Boyelign Teshager and James Kipkogei, who followed closely behind.
Meanwhile, Rengeruk dominated the women's race with a time of 1:07.20 seconds, outpacing Ethiopian contenders Melal Siyoum Biratu and Mulat Tekle. In the Indian category, Abhishek Pal and Seema led with remarkable performances, completing the race under challenging warm and humid conditions.
